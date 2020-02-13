Slaughter denies making any demands or knowledge of trade

GREG Slaughter on Thursday denied making demands to Barangay Ginebra on a new contract prior to announcing he's taking a break from the game.

Slaughter made the clarification through his Twitter account, saying he didn’t receive any offer from Barangay Ginebra management in the first place to demand anything from the team.

“I never received any contract offer. It’s unfair to say I made demands when there was no offer,” wrote the seven-foot restricted free agent in his post on Thursday night.

Slaughter also added he was not aware of any trade that Barangay Ginebra was planning that involved him.

“I was never aware of any trade,” said Slaughter.

Slaughter broke his silence, days after he announced on social media that he is taking a sabbatical from basketball after his contract with Barangay Ginebra expired at the end of the year.

Rumors have been going around that Slaughter will eventually be shipped to NorthPort in exchange of Christian Standhardinger with Ginebra rookie Jerrick Balanza also part of the deal to the Batang Pier.

Even without a contract, Barangay Ginebra owns Slaughter’s rights in perpetuity, until he is released unconditionally or gets traded to another team.