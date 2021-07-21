Slaughter requested to skip NorthPort’s first two games, says Pido

CITING he’s not yet fit to play, Greg Slaughter sat out NorthPort’s PBA Philippine Cup outing for the second straight game on Wednesday.

The 7-foot Slaughter was in civilian clothes and watched on the bench anew as the Batang Pier hacked out a breakthrough win for the season via a 115-79 rout of Phoenix Fuel Masters at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Why Greg Slaughter missed game again

Coach Pido Jarencio later said Slaughter was the one who requested management not to play him yet as he felt he’s not yet in good playing condition, having arrived in the US recently where he stayed for about a month to have his COVID-19 vaccination.

“Si Greg ang nag-request sa amin na huwag muna siyang maglaro. Siya talaga ang nagsabi na ayaw niya munang maglaro kasi he’s not yet fit to play,” said the NorthPort coach in the post-game presser following the team’s 36-point blowout win.

Continue reading below ↓

“Tuloy ang mga tao akala hindi naming siya ginamit.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Slaughter skipped NorthPort’s first outing during last week’s opener, although he showed up for the match against Meralco in playing uniform. The Batang Pier lost the game, 85-63.

Despite not playing, Slaughter continues to join NorthPort during practices.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Pero sumabay naman siya sa practice, nag walk-through siya, which is helpful para sa kanya and helpful para sa team,” said Jarencio.

But the NorthPort coach hopes to finally see the team’s prized acquisition during the off-season to finally make his debut donning the Batang Pier uniform on Sunday when it tackles San Miguel Beer.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.