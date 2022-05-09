Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, May 9
    PBA

    Slaughter says max offer 'not even close' to what Northport was paying him

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Greg Slaughter comment on Northport max offer
    Greg Slaughter and NorthPort have been stuck in contract negotiations.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    GREG Slaughter insisted on his initial claim that the offer made by NorthPort after his contract expired was lower than what he was getting when he played for the Batang Pier over the past few conferences.

    Greg Slaughter makes comment on NorthPort offer

    Reacting to a SPIN.ph story in relation to the issue, Slaughter said he does not understand why NorthPort continues to claim that he asked for a maximum contract of P420,000 per month, which is tantamount to "fooling the public."

    PBA commissioner Willie Marcial recently spoke on the issue on SPIN Zoom In where he bared that the league received NorthPort's offer to Slaughter of the league maximum.

    "I don’t know why they insist on trying to fool the public. The bottom line is this 'max offer' is not even close to what Northport was already paying me," wrote Slaughter on the Facebook page of SPIN.ph.

    "Anyone want to claim 5 million?" Slaughter added.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Slaughter and NorthPort are in a rift after the two parties failed to come to terms, with Slaughter unable to finish the 2021-2022 Governors' Cup.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Slaughter claimed NorthPort didn't reach out to him after his contract expired last January 31, but NorthPort denied such accusation, saying that they submitted a contract offer via e-mail and courier.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan even said that Slaughter was actually asking a contract beyond the league maximum.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      PBA Updates
      topicJapeth AguilartopicWillie MarcialtopicSol MercadotopicNorman BlacktopicChot ReyestopicChito Victolero
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Greg Slaughter and NorthPort have been stuck in contract negotiations.
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again