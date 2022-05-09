Slaughter says max offer 'not even close' to what Northport was paying him

GREG Slaughter insisted on his initial claim that the offer made by NorthPort after his contract expired was lower than what he was getting when he played for the Batang Pier over the past few conferences.

Greg Slaughter makes comment on NorthPort offer

Reacting to a SPIN.ph story in relation to the issue, Slaughter said he does not understand why NorthPort continues to claim that he asked for a maximum contract of P420,000 per month, which is tantamount to "fooling the public."

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial recently spoke on the issue on SPIN Zoom In where he bared that the league received NorthPort's offer to Slaughter of the league maximum.

"I don’t know why they insist on trying to fool the public. The bottom line is this 'max offer' is not even close to what Northport was already paying me," wrote Slaughter on the Facebook page of SPIN.ph.

"Anyone want to claim 5 million?" Slaughter added.

Continue reading below ↓

Slaughter and NorthPort are in a rift after the two parties failed to come to terms, with Slaughter unable to finish the 2021-2022 Governors' Cup.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Slaughter claimed NorthPort didn't reach out to him after his contract expired last January 31, but NorthPort denied such accusation, saying that they submitted a contract offer via e-mail and courier.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan even said that Slaughter was actually asking a contract beyond the league maximum.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.