Prince Caperal admits surprise over Most Improved Player award

PRINCE Caperal knew he needed to take his game to the next level for Barangay Ginebra the moment Greg Slaughter chose to take a sabbatical from in the PBA 45th season.

“Tiningnan ko lang siya as a challenge nung may balita na mawawala si Greg, like yung coaching staff sinasabi [na] marami akong minutong lalaruin ngayon, so better to get ready talaga,” said the erstwhile third-string slotman.

What he didn’t know was the challenge would eventually lead to him receiving his first major award in the pro league.

On Sunday night, Caperal became the recipient of the Most Improved Player award for the key role he played in helping the Kings steady their frontcourt during the Philippine Cup bubble in the absence of the 7-foot Slaughter.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The 27-year-old big man, who was plucked out by the Kings from the free agent list in 2018, became Japeth Aguilar’s reliable partner in the middle sans Slaughter during the all-Filipino campaign where he averaged 7.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting a high 42 percent from three-point range.

Continue reading below ↓

He also helped the franchise beat TnT Tropang Giga in the finals for Ginebra’s first Philippine Cup championship in 13 years.

“Happy naman ako na maganda yung kinalabasan,” said Caperal. “Happy din dahil na rin sa trust ng mga coaches namin kasi big shoes din to fill in talaga yung pagkawala ni Greg.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Winning the award – the sixth Ginebra player to do so after Dante Gonzalgo, Rey Cuenco, Pido Jarencio, Elmer Lago, and Scottie Thompson – was only the icing on the cake for Caperal.

“Yeah, nagulat ako nung pagka-announce,” he admitted. “Although siyempre, happy na ako ang napili.”

Caperal said any of the other contenders for the award - Justine Chua, Raul Soyud, Reynel Hugnatan, Javee Mocon, and Jason Perkins - would've been deserving of the plaudit.

“Although mas naririnig ko si Justin talaga,” said Caperal, who edged out the Phoenix big man in the category, 2,447-2,096.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Already a recepient of the Most Improved Player, the Ginebra big man said the work doesn’t stop there.

“Work pa rin talaga. I still need to push myself to do better,” he stressed.