Fees settled, six new teams gear up for battle against 10 PBA squads in 3x3 tourney

SIX teams have formalized their entry to the PBA 3x3 tournament, each paying the P2 million participation fee for the maiden season.

PBA vice chairman Bobby Rosales of Terrafirma said on Tuesday that the Zamboanga Valientes, Master Sardines, Geanaux Systems Corp., Big Boss Cement, Phenom-BRT Sumisip, and Pioneer Epoxy will field teams PBA’s 3x3 tournament, which will run at the same time as the league’s regular five-a-side event when the 46th season tips off.

The six teams add to the current 10 member teams which are required to participate in the 3x3 event, with only Alaska and Blackwater begging off from joining.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial added that one more team is looking to participate, although the league wants to maintain an even number of teams for its 3x3 tournament.

"Right now, we're pushing for 3x3 to happen even sooner than the regular 5-on-5. We believe it's easier to launch 3x3 because of the fewer personnel involved, but this hinges on vaccination program that we'll be able to conduct," said Rosales.

