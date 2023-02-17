Sister teams clash as San Miguel faces Ginebra, TNT battles Meralco

SAN Miguel enters another acid test on Friday when it faces Barangay Ginebra in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

PBA schedule today February 17

The Beermen clash with the Gin Kings at 5:45 p.m.

San Miguel is on top of the team standings along with TNT with a 6-1 record, with a win moving them closer to a quarterfinals berth.

The Ginebra clash, however, is in the middle of a three-game, five-day swing for San Miguel, and head coach Jorge Gallent said it will be a tough match even after it defeated NorthPort, 145-132.

“This week will be very tough for us but it will test our character,” Gallent said. “We just have to play one game at a time. We have to be sharp against them.”

“Those are the 50-50 games,” Gallent said. “We have to play hard because if we stay sluggish against teams like that, we will have problems.”

Ginebra holds a 3-1 win-loss record, with all of those games coming from a four-game week. The Gins lost to Magnolia, 118-88, last Sunday, and head coach Tim Cone said the hectic schedule took its toll on them in the contest.

This time, Ginebra gets the benefit of a four-day break entering the contest against San Miguel.

The first match of Friday’s doubleheader is expected to be equally intense with TNT facing Meralco at 3 p.m.

The Tropang GIGA are also out to maintain first place in the second game of new import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

The former six-year NBA veteran had an outstanding debut with the squad after registering 37 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists in TNT’s 138-116 win over Blackwater last Wednesday.

Meralco is aiming to get back to its winning ways after losing to San Miguel, 94-86, last February 9 to go down to 3-2.