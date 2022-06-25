Sista enters quarterfinals of PBA 3x3 Leg 6 undefeated

SISTA Super Sealers went undefeated in Pool D to clinch a quarterfinal seat in Leg 6 of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference on Saturday at Robinsons Place Manila in Ermita.

The Super Sealers outlasted Terrafirma 3x3, 21-12, and nipped the Meralco Bolts 3x3, 20-19 in overtime behind the efforts of JJ Manlangit, Kenneth Mocon, Rhaffy Octobre, and Jan Jamon.

The win by Sista also completed the 10-team cast which will duke it out in the Grand Finals next week.

The Super Sealers join Pool A top placers San Miguel and Limitless among the first teams to punch their tickets to the playoffs.

Terrafirma and Meralco will fight for the last playoff seat from their group on Sunday.

Chris de Chavez and the Platinum squad advances with a 2-1 record. PHOTO: PBA Images



Platinum Karaoke, meanwhile, tasted a shock 22-18 defeat to NorthPort Batang Pier in Pool A action after a Luke Parcero deuce with 11.2 seconds left.

Nonetheless, the quartet of Chris de Chavez, Ael Banal, Hyram Bagatsing, and JR Alabanza will take the pole position in Pool C with a 2-1 record after an 18-16 win over the Cavitex Braves and a 21-20 escape from the Master Sardines Fishing Champs.

On the other hand, the Fishing Champs and the Braves, both holding 1-1 cards, will dispute the last quarterfinal ticket in their group.

Pool B remains an open race with TNT Tropang Giga (1-0), Purefoods TJ Titans (1-1), and Zamboanga Valientes (0-1) fighting for the top two spots.

TNT beat Purefoods in overtime, 14-12, but Purefoods also clobbered Zamboanga, 21-12. The Valientes could complicate the race when they face the Tropang Giga on Sunday.

Pioneer Pro Tibay exited the Third Conference on a sour note, going winless in the final leg after a 12-10 defeat to Brgy. Ginebra 3x3 to fall to 0-3 in Pool A.

It's a painful defeat for Pioneer, the winner of the Second Conference Grand Finals, as it missed the cut for next week's finale.

