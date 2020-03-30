Simon Enciso excited with new beginning at TNT, team-up with Jayson Castro

SIMON Enciso, traded in the offseason to TNT, is thrilled that his new beginning has him teaming up with Jayson Castro.

Enciso will be playing for a new team when the 2020 PBA season resumes after he was shipped by Alaska to TNT in exchange for Mike DiGregorio after nearly three seasons with the Aces.

The 29-year-old Enciso is looking at the positive side of the trade, with the prospect of sharing the backcourt duties with Castro, considered one of the top guards in Asia.

“I love it. I can’t wait,” said Enciso. “We kinda talked before just here and there and picked his brain a little bit here and there and how he handles everything. I’m super excited. Hopefully, we can make a run.”

Enciso is coming off a season where he averaged 10.2 points and a team-best 75 three-point conversions for the Aces in 2019. Now with the new team, Enciso looks forward to contributing to TNT’s bid to reach the finals this year.

Continue reading below ↓

“When you get traded to a different team, it’s going to be a new beginning especially to a team that’s made it to the finals plenty of times. I’m just super excited and super blessed to be still playing the game I love. Super blessed too that Talk ‘N Text traded for me and wanting me here,” said Enciso.

PHOTO: jerome ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Enciso is expected to have the same role that he had with the Aces here at the KaTropa.

“Play my game, shoot the shots when I’m open. For me, I’m just trying to keep it simple and make the right play. Just help Talk ‘N Text out as much as I can,” said Enciso.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Prior to the suspension of team practices due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Enciso said active consultant Mark Dickel has been emphasizing on teaching as he plays under a new system.

“It’s just been smooth. Coach Mark has been really welcoming and been teaching more than anything. I just try to come here every day with the mindset of getting better and trying to learn the system as fast as possible,” Enciso said.