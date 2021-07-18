SMB fears eased as Terrence Romeo spared from major knee injury

TERRENCE Romeo made a cryptic post suggesting the injury he suffered in San Miguel's opening game in the PBA Philippine Cup was not a major one.

The veteran guard posted on Instagram Story a simple 'thank you' note accompanied by three praying emojis, a few hours after undergoing MRI test on the left knee he injured in the Beermen's season debut against Meralco.

"Thank you Lord so much!!!" read the IG story of the San Miguel star.

Continue reading below ↓

PBA TV analyst Charles Tiu later later posted on Twitter that he was told by the player himself that the injury was no more than a hyperextended knee.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

All ligaments are intact, Tiu added.

That should come as a big relief for San Miguel fans, which held their collective breath when Romeo appeared to twist his ankle and hyperextend his knee while maneuvering a crossover in the fourth quarter against the Road Warriors.

Continue reading below ↓

He didn't even bother chasing the ball as he grabbed his left knee before being attended by SMB staff.

San Miguel management however, has yet to come out with an official statement on the MRI test taken by Romeo at the St. Luke's Medical hospital shortly after the game, which the Beermen lost, 93-87.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.