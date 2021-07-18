Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    SMB fears eased as Terrence Romeo spared from major knee injury

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Terrence Romeo in action for San Miguel.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TERRENCE Romeo made a cryptic post suggesting the injury he suffered in San Miguel's opening game in the PBA Philippine Cup was not a major one.

    The veteran guard posted on Instagram Story a simple 'thank you' note accompanied by three praying emojis, a few hours after undergoing MRI test on the left knee he injured in the Beermen's season debut against Meralco.

    "Thank you Lord so much!!!" read the IG story of the San Miguel star.

    Terrence Romeo IG Story

    PBA TV analyst Charles Tiu later later posted on Twitter that he was told by the player himself that the injury was no more than a hyperextended knee.

    All ligaments are intact, Tiu added.

    That should come as a big relief for San Miguel fans, which held their collective breath when Romeo appeared to twist his ankle and hyperextend his knee while maneuvering a crossover in the fourth quarter against the Road Warriors.

    He didn't even bother chasing the ball as he grabbed his left knee before being attended by SMB staff.

    San Miguel management however, has yet to come out with an official statement on the MRI test taken by Romeo at the St. Luke's Medical hospital shortly after the game, which the Beermen lost, 93-87.

