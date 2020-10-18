ROS fully aware of what Sidney Onwubere is capable of, says Garcia

SIDNEY Onwubere is making the most of the opportunities given by Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia.

Onwubere played a key role off the bench for the Elastopainters on Sunday night, finishing with 11 points and five rebounds in their thrilling 90-88 win in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

The former Emilio Aguinaldo College standout is averaging 8.33 points and just under six rebounds in the bubble - a big leap from his 1.4 points and 1.0 rebounds averages at 4.5 minutes per in 20 games last season.

Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia said they were pretty aware of Onwubere's potential when they got him in the Jericho Cruz trade along with Kris Rosales and a 2018 first rounder that eventually became Javee Mocon.

“When we got him from Talk ‘N Text in a trade, we saw something in him but it took time for him to adjust,” said Garcia.

“Kung alam niyo ‘yung history niya, late na siya nag-basketball. But he is built for basketball. He is strong, he is fast, and he is a hardworker. I just hope that he can be consistent.”

Against NorthPort, Onwubere was a spark off the bench. A five-point swing by the 6-4 forward gave Rain or Shine the lead for good, 40-38. He also drilled another triple in the fourth, increasing Rain or Shine’s lead to 10, 66-56.

Garcia said he continues to remind his players to take advantage of the minutes given to them.

“I think it’s just giving players confidence. Every player wants that from a coach," said Garcia. "I keep reminding the players that the opportunity given to you, you always have to give your best."