Mixed feelings as Sidney Onwubere leaves RoS after breakout season

SIDNEY Onwubere hopes to sustain the gains he made at Rain or Shine last season as he starts afresh at new team NorthPort.

Onwubere is looking forward to a new beginning in his PBA career after he and Clint Doliguez were traded by the Elastopainters to the Batang Pier for big man Bradwyn Guinto.

The former Emilio Aguinaldo College player's spot at NorthPort was sealed after he signed a fresh contract, which for him, was a big blessing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Grateful na may bagong kontrata and at the same time, new team that is really welcoming me,” Onwubere, 27, said. “I’m really grateful for that. With what’s happening ngayon sa mundo with the pandemic, super blessed na may trabaho pa rin po.”

The trade came on the heels of Onwubere's best season in the PBA where he averaged 5.73 points and 3.55 rebounds.

The 6-foot-4 Onwubere admitted he had mixed feelings about the trade as he was feeling right at home at Rain or Shine already.

At the same time, Onwubere said he looks forward to spreading his wings with the Batang Pier.

“I’m happy na natutulungan ko na sila [Rain or Shine] in my small way. But it’s all part of the business. I’m just happy na I have a new team and hopefully, I can do the same or do even more,” said Onwubere.

The NorthPort new boy said he will continue to bring his work ethic to his new ballclub.

“The past two years when I was in the PBA, I was finding ways how can I play and contribute sa team when I’m inside. And then, when the bubble came, nabigyan ng pagkakataon to play. Very happy na kahit papaano, I performed.

"[I said to myself} I’ll just keep working. Even though hindi nagagamit, I just told myself na you just need to keep pushing myself,” Onwubere added. “Just excited. Hopefully, I could help the team."