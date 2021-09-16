Shorthanded Meralco still proves too good for Terrafirma

MERALCO returned from a long layoff in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup and hardly put a foot wrong on Thursdaym posting a 95-83 win over Terrafirma at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Bolts didn't play a game for one week and missing the services of Chris Newsome and Cliff Hodge due to health and safety protocols yet still had enough left to put away the Dyip.

Several players stepped up in the absence of Newsome and Hodge as Meralco remained in second place with a 6-2 win-loss record, gaining the inside track on the final twice-to-beat spot in the quarterfinals.

Six Meralco players scored in double figures led by Bong Quinto, who had 17 points and eight rebounds.

Anjo Caram hit three three-pointers on his way to scoring 13 points and contributing five assists and three steals, while Allein Maliksi and Raymond Almazan chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Reynel Hugnatan and Alvin Pasaol had 10 points apiece for the Bolts, who also played majority of the game without Aaron Black after the sophomore guard was taken to a hospital due to an injury in his hand.

Meralco’s coaching staff was also shorthanded with head coach Norman Black only having assistants Patrick Fran and Gene Afable on the sidelines.

“I felt it was more about us. We were missing two key players because of the health protocols in the PBA. And what we talked about is we have to play together and play for one another,” said Black.

The Bolts, who led by as much as 11 points early on, were only up by one, 50-49, at the half, but took command for good after a 12-0 run backstopped by Caram, 93-79.

“It was a very tough game against Terrafirma but our defense held up in the second half. The guys hit big shots. Everybody really contributed at some point in the game and I can really say it was a team victory tonight,” Black said.

The Dyip, still without injured forward Andreas Cahilig, lost their third game in a row and dropped to 3-7.

The scores:

Meralco 95 – Quinto 17, Caram 13, Maliksi 12, Almazan 11, Hugnatan 10, Pasaol 10, Belo 9, Jackson 5, Pinto 4, Baclao 2, Jamito 2, Black 0.

Terrafirma 83 – Ramos 15, Gabayni 14, Tiongson 10, Celda 10, Batiller 9, Calvo 9, Camson 6, McCarthy 4, Ganuelas-Rosser 4, Adams 2.

Quarters: 25-19; 50-49; 73-70; 95-83.

