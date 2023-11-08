Sixth-round pick Shean Jackson gets chance at Meralco after Banchero injury

MERALCO will miss Chris Banchero for a lengthy period after he was recently relegated to the injured/reserve list due to a hamstring injury.

Bolts coach Luigi Trillo expects Banchero to be out for up to four weeks.

Shean Jackson, Meralco’s sixth-round pick and 62nd overall in the last PBA draft, has been activated in place of Banchero.

Jackson now becomes the lowest pick to make it to the roster for the season, but only because 76th pick Kyt Jimenez has yet to suit up for San Miguel after finishing his commitment with the GenSan Warriors in the MPBL.

Jackson will be eligible when Meralco goes up against Rain or Shine on Wednesday night at the Philsports Arena.

Banchero averaged 7.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists for the Bolts last season.

