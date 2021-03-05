Seven PBA draft prospects fail to submit citizenship papers

SEVEN players were unable to beat the deadline as the PBA closed its doors for the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

Spin.ph sources confirmed that Jason Brickman and Taylor Statham lead the Fil-foreigners who were unable to furnish the necessary documents after the 5 p.m. deadline elapsed on Friday.

Aside from the two, other players who failed to secure the papers from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI) were Jeremiah Gray, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Tyrus Hill, John Paul Gulfo, and Christopher Cancio.

The PBA extended the deadline for Fil-foreign entrants from Jan. 28 to March 5, giving them more time to secure the required Certificate of Recognition as Filipino Citizen and the Affirmation as Filipino Citizen.

Still, the COVID-19 pandemic kept these players from securing the documents and in turn, caused them their spots for the final list of applicants.

Three Fil-foreign players, namely JJ Espanola, John Paul Zarco, and Ezra Ocampo, have earlier withdrawn their names from the draft.

The PBA is expected to release the final list of applicants on Monday, with the list trimmed down from 97 to 87.

The subtractions have kept the class of 2014 as the biggest pool of players to join the draft which had 91 entrants.

