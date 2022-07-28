PBA sets September launch of 2023 season to give way to World Cup

THE PBA 48th season will commence on September 2023 shortly after the country's hosting of the FIBA World Cup.

During its regular meeting on Thursday, the board approved a two-conference season to give way to the national team's preparations for the world championship.

The league will have the Philippine Cup and one import-laden conference, according to commissioner Willie Marcial.

“Yan ang nakita nating maitutulong para sa Gilas Pilipinas at yung tulong natin ay para preparasyon para sa 2023 FIBA World Cup,” said Marcial following the meeting at the PBA Board.

The format meant skipping one conference again just like during the 2021-22 season at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's why Marcial was quick to expressed his appreciation to the team owners for making another ultimate sacrifice.

"Nagpapasalamat talaga ako sa mga team owners na kahit nung nagka-pandemic tayo, sumuporta. Tapos eto na naman, suporta pa rin sila sa atin para sa bayan. Yun ang mahalaga sa akin," said the commissioner.

During the stretch where the league would be in off-season, the Board delegated Marcial to come up with possible plans to make all teams active.

It could be in the form of tune-up games, out-of-town matches, or eve playing the core of the Gilas team in a series of exhibitions.

"Inatasan ako ng Board kung ano magagawa ko during that first conference na wala tayo," said Marcial.

"Pero rin naman yun. Puwedeng kalabanin ng Gilas yung mga teams. Or bubuo tayo ng teams or selections na puwedeng lumaban sa national team."

