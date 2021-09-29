NLEX hero Anthony Semerad credits Guiao for new-found confidence

ANTHONY Semerad always plays his best against Meralco.

The NLEX wingman had another huge game against the Bolts, torching them for 23 points to lead the Road Warriors to a dramatic 81-80 win that extended their PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinal series to a winner-take-all.

The 30-year-old Fil-Australian shot 5-of-10 from beyond the arc and was a perfect 4-of-4 from two-point range for his highest output since scoring a career-high 24 points also against the Bolts in a 126-123 double overtime win during the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup when he was still with GlobalPort (now NorthPort).

Semerad, however, was quick to dismiss the two big games against Meralco as coincidence. But he was happy to help No. 7 NLEX gain another shot at an unlikely semifinal berth if it can beat the second-seeded Bolts again.

“We just came out more aggressive and the shots fell in today,” he said of the performance that came just a single point of equaling his career-high.

Semerad only had three points the last time NLEX played Meralco last week in a 104-101 loss at the end of the eliminations. He was just coming off a bruised hip back then though that made him sit out a couple of games.

Semerad repays Guiao faith

But with the Road Warriors’ campaign on the line, Semerad was not about to put to waste the trust given him by coach Yeng Guiao.

“I feel like I’m getting my confidence back, and I’m very grateful to him,” he said of his coach. “I’m just happy he’s helped develop my game. I can play all around now, develop into 4, 3, 2 spots.”

