Former Adamson star Sean Manganti signs two-year deal with Northport

SEAN Manganti has signed to a two-year deal with NorthPort.

The 6-foot-5 forward from Adamson came to terms with the Batang Pier on Wednesday, signing his contract with team manager Bonnie Tan and his agent Marvin Espiritu.

Manganti, 25, was taken eighth in the first round of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft.

The Fil-Am winger is expected to provide a boost to NorthPort's depleted wing rotation, where he'll team up with Garvo Lanete and Jerramy King.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

NorthPort earlier signed second-rounder Renzo Subido to a one-year contract.

The Batang Pier are still under negotiations with their third-round selection Cris Dumapig, who is currently playing for Basilan Steel in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.