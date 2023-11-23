Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sean Chambers mulling a number of Philippine coaching offers

    Former PBA import ready to move back to the Philippines if the right fit comes along
    3 hours ago
    sean chambers chot reyes
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    THE next time Sean Chambers comes back to the Philippines, don’t be surprised if it’s no longer for a visit.

    The PBA legend on Wednesday revealed that he has received coaching offers in this current vacation in Manila which he is seriously considering.

    “One of the reasons why I’m back this week is I’ve actually spoken to two teams currently that are interested in my services,” said Chambers, who watched the PBA game between TNT and Terrafirma at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    “I’m going to speak to one more tomorrow, and I’m going to see if it’s the right time, the right fit. If God wants me to head this way at this time, I’m definitely open for conversation now,” said the 58-year-old Chambers.

    The six-time PBA champion, who played for Alaska from 1989 to 2001, has been a regular Manila visitor and was once linked to coaching jobs in the Philippines including at Adamson and University of Santo Tomas.

    Chambers admitted the job offers require him to be in the country for the most part, and he is considering it since his son will soon be in college.

    “Two of the jobs will require me a decision to move over here and be here full time or parts of the time when the seasons are going. Right now, it’s more of conversations I had in the past before the COVID.

    “In my world, going back to California, it’s doable because my son is a senior in high school. So now, he will be graduating in May. He is on his way to college. So now, I can really see myself making the transition back to Manila,” said Chambers.

    Chambers is back in the country to also help TNT during the preseason. Incidentally, the former import reunited with Tropang Giga head coach Jojo Lastimosa, his former teammate with Alaska during their playing days.

