Sean Chambers imparts valuable lessons to TNT in Manila visit

LEGENDARY PBA import Sean Chambers is in town to reconnect once again with the Philippine basketball community.

But one of his missions is to help TNT in its preparation for the 48th PBA season.

Incidentally, TNT’s team manager and head coach Jojo Lastimosa was his former teammate at Alaska during the franchise's glory days, so he knows what he can contribute to the Tropang GIGA.

“Sean is here to teach and impart his knowledge,” said Lastimosa of his former teammate, a frequent Manila visitor. “For us to have a different perspective in the team. He can share his experience as an import to our current imports as well.”

Chambers, who has been with the team during practices and their training camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, said the trip came into fruition after he met with Lastimosa last year during the latter's trip to Las Vegas.

PHOTO: TNT Tropang GIGA

“There’s certain guidelines to being successful and you can’t shortchange those. And I think for myself, those are the things that I can come and help teach and implement for the short stay that I’m here to help out with, of course, my favorite teammate of all time Jojo Lastimosa,” said Chambers in an interview posted on TNT’s social media pages.

Chambers said one of his goals is to help in TNT’s post game which he thinks remains vital to the modern game.

“Although for my size, I was pretty dynamite in the postgame,” said Chambers, who remains very active in California teaching young players. “So I want to come back and bring a little bit of the postgame back to the PBA as things become a little bit more guard-oriented and a lot of pick-and-roll.

"But there’s something about being able to get a bucket when you need one and the crucial moment so we want to try to bring some of that part back to the game as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Lastimosa said Chambers will return to the United States on Saturday.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph