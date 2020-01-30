Sean Anthony rewarded with two-year maximum contract by NorthPort

MILAN – Sean Anthony, one of NorthPort’s pillars in the PBA 44th season, reaffirmed his commitment to the franchise by signing a lucrative maximum deal on Thursday.

The Batang Pier management locked Anthony to a two-year contract, the reward for all the hard work he did on a year the organization registered the most number of wins and highest winning percentage in franchise history.

Team manager Bonnie Tan acknowledged the huge impact the 33-year-old Fil-Canadian had on the success of the Batang Pier, who made all three conference playoffs last season.

“Sean was present the entire season and was our team captain, who continuously provides the team’s leadership and support,” said Tan, also the head coach of reigning NCAA men’s basketball champion Letran.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

The NorthPort executive added Anthony served as the glue that held the Batang Pier together after top rookie Robert Bolick went down with an ACL injury and premier big man Christian Standhardinger came on board in the season-ending Governors' Cup.

The do-it-all Anthony averaged 11.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in the third conference where the Batang Pier made it all the way to the semifinals after upsetting top seed NLEX in the opening round of the playoffs.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Earlier, the Batang Pier finished seventh in the Philippine Cup and fifth in the Commissioner’s Cup.

NorthPort’s consistency allowed Anthony to finish third in the statistical race for the MVP award with 33.46 statistical points behind June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez.