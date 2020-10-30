Sean Anthony still out with hamstring injury for NorthPort

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Sean Anthony will continue to miss NorthPort’s game against Magnolia on Friday in the PBA Philippine Cup after suffering a grade 1 hamstring injury.

The do-it-all forward said he hasn’t been practicing with the Batang Pier the past few days and is more concentrated doing exercises to strengthen his thigh.

At the most, Anthony disclosed he could be back in action by next week yet.

The 30-year-old Fil-Canadian hurt his hamstring early in the Batang Pier’s 102-88 loss to NLEX last week.

He then sat out the team’s breakout win in the bubble, 107-96, against Terrafirma on Saturday.

