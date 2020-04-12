Sean Anthony gets nod as Defensive Player of the Year

SEAN Anthony added another major award to his stellar 2019 season collection after being named as the Defensive Player of the Year by the PBA Press Corps.

Anthony got the nod of the PBA scribes after a season where he also earned places in the Mythical First team and the All-Defensive Team.

The NorthPort veteran was supposed to receive the award on March 16 at the Novotel Araneta Center during the PBA Press Corps awards but the event was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The event, to be aired on Cignal TV will be held on a later date.

Anthony joined the likes of Chris Ross, June Mar Fajardo, Marc Pingris, Chris Jackson, Freddie Abuda, Gabe Norwood, and Poy Erram, who won the award in 2018.

Anthony was a rock on defense after averaging 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals, both team highs, and his efforts helped NorthPort achieve perhaps its best season in the league after reaching the semifinals in the Governors’ Cup.

The Defensive Player of the Year is one of the 11 awards to be given during the 26th year of the award.

Winners that have already been announced were Terrence Romeo of San Miguel (Quality Minutes), CJ Perez of Columbian (Scoring Champion), Fajardo (Order of Merit), and NorthPort and NLEX (Game of the Season).

Perez, Robert Bolick of NorthPort, Javee Mocon of Rain or Shine, Bobby Ray Parks of TNT, and Abu Tratter of Alaska were named to the All-Rookie Team, while Kiefer Ravena of NLEX, Christian Standhardinger of NorthPort, Beau Belga of Rain or Shine, Vic Manuel of Alaska, Arwind Santos of San Miguel and NLEX coach Yeng Guiao were included in the All-Interview Team.

Thirdy Ravena and Hesed Gabo were named PBA D-League Finals MVPs.

The winners of the President’s Award, the Danny Floro Executive of the Year, and the Virgilio ‘Baby’ Dalupan Coach of the Year will also be named in the coming days.