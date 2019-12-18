Overcoming knockout games nothing new for depleted NorthPort, says Anthony

SEAN Anthony isn’t about to use issue on manpower for NorthPort suffering two blowout losses against Barangay Ginebra in their PBA Governors Cup semifinals series.

The Batang Pier again lost by a mile in Wednesday night’s Game Three, 132-105, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum as they did away with a nine-man rotation after Kevin Ferrer re-joined the injury list along with Sol Mercado and Bradwyn Guinto.

In all, the Batang Pier has lost the last two games by an average margin of 26 points and now trail the series at 1-2.

They won the series opener, though, with a 34-point whipping of the Kings.

“We just got to do with the guys that we got. So we just have to focus, and stay ready and composed, and make shots a little tougher for them,” said Anthony, who finished with 14 points, three rebounds, and three assists.

Ferrer and Mercado are already out of the best-of-five semis.

Mercado is down with a sprained ankle while Ferrer has an injured toe, which he aggravated when he tried to play it in Game Two last Monday.

Guinto meanwhile, is still favoring an injured knee.

Anthony however, is keeping an optimistic mindset heading to Game Four on Friday.

“We’re sticking together. We’re ok,” he said. “We still have another game on Friday and we’ll just focus on that.”

Besides, fighting for dear life has been nothing new to the Batang Pier this conference.

NorthPort won two must-win games to end its elimination round campaign and advance into the playoffs against top seed NLEX.

The Batang Pier then upended the Road Warriors twice in the quarterfinals, including their do-or-die encounter that went into triple overtime to arrange a semis duel with the Kings.

“It’s knockout game again for us. We’ve already overcome four of those this conference,” said Anthony. “So we’ll be focused, and we’ll be ready to go.”