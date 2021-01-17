Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Scottie Thompson wins first PBA Sportsmanship award; Caperal is Most Improved

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago

    SCOTTIE Thompson of Barangay Ginebra captured the Samboy Lim Sportsmanship Award of the PBA 45th season.

    Thompson was formally awarded with the honor during the virtual ceremony of the league’s special awards on Sunday.

    Thompson beat the likes of many-time Sportsmanship Award winner Gabe Norwood of Rain or Shine and Calvin Abueva of Phoenix Super LPG for his first Sportsmanship honor.

    On the other hand, Ginebra teammate Prince Caperal beat five others in a tight race for the Most Improved Player honor.

    Caperal beat Justin Chua and Jason Perkins of Phoenix, Raul Soyud of NLEX, Reynel Hugnatan of Meralco, and Javee Mocon of Rain or Shine for the plum which was formally made official during simple rites on Sunday.

