Scottie Thompson on LA: ‘Hindi ko na siya kuya. Coach ko na siya’

NOT only is LA Tenorio an inspiration, he also continues to influence Scottie Thompson.

Although his present health condition has kept the Barangay Ginebra team captain from suiting up in the PBA Governors Cup semifinals, the 38-year-old Tenorio still monitors the plays of the reigning league MVP.

Not surprisingly, Thompson offered his first triple double of the season to Tenorio following the Kings’ 121-103 rout of the San Miguel Beermen in Game 2 of their best-of-five series.

“Para kay Kuya LA yun. To be honest, every timeout kinakausap niya ako and sabi niya ikaw yung nagko-control ng laro diyan,” said Thompson, recalling what Tenorio would always remind him at the Ginebra bench.

“Ngayon, hindi ko na siya kuya. Coach ko na siya.”

Tenorio, 38, is provisionally a part of the Ginebra coaching staff of Tim Cone at the moment after being diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer last week.

Thompson notched the seventh triple double of his career with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in the blowout victory that put the Kings on the verge of returning to the finals of the season-ending meet for the fifth time in its last six editions.

The Ginebra point guard said every game and every win the Kings dedicate to Tenorio.

During the warm up prior to Game 2, the entire Ginebra team wore the personalized white shirt bearing the words ‘Laban TENORIO.’

The team decided to wear the shirt after members of the Ginebra utility did it first back in the series opener.

“Napag-usapan last time. Kasi nakita namin nung Game One, yung mga ballboys (nakasuot). So sabi namin, bakit kayo lang? Dapat lahat,” said Thompson.

While Tenorio was grateful for the act, he still urged the entire Ginebra team to play not for him.

“Sabi niya sa amin, don’t play na para sa kanya lang, but play for ourselves, our families, management, and of course, for the fans,” Thompson said.

With momentum on its side, Ginebra is looking to finish off San Miguel in Wednesday’s Game 3 and make the finals outright.