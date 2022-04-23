THE PBA Governors’ Cup Finals MVP will definitely heighten the talk of Scottie Thompson winning the Season MVP.

But for Thompson, he will let destiny takes its course as he is focused on winning more championships for Barangay Ginebra.

“Sobrang blessed kapag nagkataon pero hayaan ko na tadhana na magbigay sa akin nun, si Lord,” said Thompson shortly after Barangay Ginebra won the PBA Governors’ Cup finals for the 2021-2022 season.

“Kung mangyari, [okay]. Kung hindi, okay lang. Main ko is to win another championship. Sarap manalo ng championship more than the special award,” said Thompson.

The 28-year-old Thompson captured his second Finals MVP award on the same conference that he captured the Best Player of the Conference award during the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup.

Scottie Thompson and Justin Brownlee lead the way as Ginebra make it four wins in as many title showdowns with Meralco in the Governors Cup.

Thompson won his sixth career PBA championship, and he would look to add to that number in the next conferences.

“Nakakaadik kapag nakakuha ako ng championship. Sobrang nakakaadik,” said Thompson.

Fans chanted ‘MVP’ at one moment of Game Six when Thompson was attempting a free throw and the Ginebra star admitted it caught him off guard which resulted in him missing the charity.

Despite winning two individual awards this season, the former Perpetual Help star said he thinks that there is still many players who deserve the MVP award. Perhaps his biggest competitor for the MVP award is TNT star Mikey Williams, who in his first year in the PBA bagged a Finals MVP during TNT’s run in the 2021 Philippine Cup.

“Kapag binigay, thank God. Pero maraming deserving,” said Thompson.

