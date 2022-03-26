Scottie Thompson surges up BPC race on Ginebra’s strong playoff showing

ROBERT Bolick continues to pace the Best Player of the Conference award in the PBA Governors Cup, but hot on his heels right now is the surging Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra.

The 28-year old Ginebra high-flyer jumped all the way from sixth to second spot in the BPC standings and give Bolick a good fight for the individual honor in the league's season-ending conference.

Bolick, the prolific shooting guard of NorthPort, retained top spot with a total of 39.9 statistical points by the end of the quarterfinals, while Thompson is just behind him with 36.1 statistical points largely due to the Kings’ strong playoffs showing.

Thompson is expected to leapfrog Bolick with Ginebra on the brink of returning to the finals after taking a 2-0 lead against NLEX in their best-of-five semis series.

The 26-year-old Bolick leads the league in scoring (21.8 points), assists (8.8), and steals (2.2), though his chance at the BPC award had been dented by the Batang Pier’s failure to reach the quarterfinals.

Matthew Wright’s standings also went down a notch lower to No. 3 with 33.6 sps. Phoenix was eliminated earlier in the playoffs by top seed Magnolia.

Two other players whose teams made an early exit are also in danger of missing out the awards in Arwind Santos of NorthPort and rookie sensation Mikey Williams of TNT.

Santos went up one rank higher to No. 4 with 33.5 SPs capped by his league-leading 1.8 block shots per game, while Williams fell from No. 3 and now occupies fifth place with 32.6 SPs.

Six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel remained at No. 6 with 32.1 SPs including a league-best 11.3 rebounds, while after him is Magnolia’s Paul Lee with 31.9 SPs.

Rounding up the Top 10 list are NLEX’s Kevin Alas at No. 8 from No. 4 with 31.8 sps followed by Magnolia’s Mark Barroca (30.8) and NorthPort rookie big man Jamie Malonzo (29.8).

