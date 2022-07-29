Like old times, Scottie stuffs stat sheet in return to San Juan 'homecourt'

SCOTTIE Thompson made his return to the Filoil Flying V Centre, the venue where he first won a major MVP in his basketball career.

Scottie Thompson on familiar San Juan venue

Thompson saw action for Ginebra in Game Two of the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals where he had 11 points, six rebounds, and nine assists in the Ginebra win over Meralco, 94-87.

“Sabi ko nga, homecourt eh, NCAA,” said the former Perpetual Help standout.

During his stay with the Altas, Thompson captured the NCAA MVP in 2014. Although he had several spectacular performances in college, his last game with Perpetual Help wasn’t exactly a memorable one as they fell at the hands of Letran in 2015.

Thompson said his comeback at San Juan evoked memories of his humble beginnings that eventually led to stardom in the PBA. Last season, Thompson captured his first-ever MVP in the PBA following an all-around performance with Barangay Ginebra.

“Sarap sa pakiramdam na nakabalik uli dito. I think seven years ako hindi ako nakapaglaro dito. Masarap ang pakiramdam. Naglaro ako kung saan ako nag-start from NCAA. Masarap balikan. Sana may chance uli makapaglaro dito,” said Thompson.

Aside from his return to the San Juan Arena, Thompson said he is glad that he was able to help Ginebra extend its season as it will play a deciding Game Three for a place in the semifinals on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Sobrang tough talaga. Kailangang kailangan talaga namin itong panalo na ‘to. Do-or-die game. We need to run and pound sa huli. Na-sustain namin ‘yung defense namin at ‘yung physicality. Good thing, nakuha namin ‘yung panalo.”

“I think ‘yung physicality nila, ‘yun ‘yung kailangan namin i-battle especially ‘yung bigs nila at sa guards. Credit sa coaching staff sa adjustment nila. Do-or-die uli sa next game,” said Thompson.

