Scottie on grueling schedule: 'Mas gustuhin na namin ito kaysa wala kaming trabaho'

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Players and coaches accept with earnest the tight schedule of the PBA Philippine Cup resumption this week even if it meant playing back-to-back games for other teams.

On Sunday the league released the rescheduled matches of the eliminations that will have a total of five quadruple headers being played at the Angeles University Foundation gym from the period Nov. 3 to 11.

Except for NLEX, Alaska, and Phoenix, all ballclubs have scheduled back-to-back games.

But the teams involved are willing to take on the challenge notwithstanding the atmosphere of staying and playing under a bubble set-up.

“Yung back-to-back games andiyan na yan. So we need lang talaga na mag-prepare,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

“Wala naman tayong magagawa. We need to cooperate and just try to follow.”

The Hotshots currently carry a 2-4 record, but have not played since beating Barangay Ginebra, 102-92, in the Manila Clasico.

Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson is ready to adjust as the situation calls for it.

“Andito na rin kami, e. Mas gustuhin na namin ito kaysa wala kaming trabaho,” he said. Ito na yung buhay namin. Battle of adjustment na lang.”

Until the eliminations were briefly postponed, the Kings were on a two-game slide after initially winning their first four outings. Their hot start however, enabled them to have a share of third place with defending champion San Miguel Beer.

Alaska doesn’t have as grueling a schedule as Magnolia and Barangay Ginebra, but coach Jeff Cariaso said the Aces are ready under the most trying circumstances

“What I was thinking about is you know, momentum trying to keep it going. Tapos nag-break tayo. Sayang yung momentum we have created,” he said as the Aces have won back-to-back games for a 5-3 record. “We’ll have to build that again and keep trying to improve everyday.

“But you know with that kind of thing, we’re the ones who create our own momentum.”

