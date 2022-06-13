Scottie reveals nightly sessions at Perpetual to improve outside shot

TO become a well-rounded player for the present and future, Scottie Thompson returned to his past.

The Barangay Ginebra superstar revealed he has been doing extra shooting work at the gym of his college alma mater, University of Perpetual Help, weeknights for a while now – reason for his much-improved offense, especially the outside shot that now commands respect.

Scottie Thompson on shooting routine

The former Altas standout, who lives in Las Piñas, makes it a point to spend his nights from 8 to 10 p.m. working on his shooting at his nearby school, which, of course, welcomes him with open arms, having led them to a couple of NCAA Final Four trips on the way to winning league MVP in 2014.

“Every night after dinner, binibigyan ko dalawang oras yung shooting ko sa Perpetual,” Thompson bared on Spin Zoom In.

That night routine is apart from going to Ginebra practices early to start his sweat sessions with shooting drills before the real Gin Kings trainings start.

And he has been seeing the fruits of his labor.

Averaging just 5.5 points and 26.4 percent from three-point distance in his rookie season in 2015-16, Thompson has greatly enhanced those numbers. Looking at his stats in the eliminations of the last season, Thompson made 26 out of his 76 attempts from beyond the arc for a solid 34-percent clip.

In the Governors’ Cup Finals against Meralco, the 6-foot-1 combo guard emerged as the top-scoring local from both teams as he averaged 17.8 points on top of eight rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.1 steals against two turnovers in 44.4 minutes in six games to become not just Finals MVP – but league MVP as well.

“Hindi madali. Hard work talaga – proven and tested yun. kung gaano mo pinaghirapan yung mga bagay na gusto mo, talagang aanihin mo kung ano yung tinanim mo,” Thompson, who turns 29 on July 12, said.

But the 2021 Governors’ Cup Best Player of the Conference is far from satisfied, saying he continues his night routine at Perpetual.

“Kahit ngayon…Minsan pag may time pa, kalaro ko pa yung ibang varsity dun,” Thompson said.

“Wino-work out ko talaga kung pano maging mas threat pa sa offense,” the pride of Digos, Davao del Sur added. “Siguro step by step lang, trust the process, basta andun lang ako sa system ni coach Tim (Cone).”

