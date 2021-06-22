Newlywed Scottie stays focused in Ginebra practice amid online storm

SCOTTIE Thompson is all business in Barangay Ginebra's buildup for the coming season despite an online storm over his personal life.

Photos and videos released by the PBA on Monday showed Thompson practicing with the rest of the Gin Kings in Lipa City a day after news broke that he got married in a very private ceremony in Las Piñas City early this month.

The 27-year-old Thompson's breakup with longtime girlfriend Pau Fajardo and marriage to Jinky Serrano has drawn mixed reactions from fans, putting the Ginebra star guard in the middle of online debates.

Scottie gets coach Cone's support

Ginebra coach Tim Cone, however, insisted the issue is not a distraction to the team, saying the team only gets involved in a player's personal life only if he chooses to.

“His personal life is his personal life. That’s something we don’t get involved with unless the player comes to us, and that rarely, rarely happens,” said Cone.

“One thing for sure, the management, the coaching staff and his teammates all love Scottie. He’s the perfect teammate,” Cone added.

Thompson will again play an integral part in Ginebra’s defense of the Philippine Cup title. The former Perpetual Help star's clutch three-pointer in the deciding game of their semifinal series against Meralco was one of the biggest for the team last season.

Thompson has already proven that he can perform at the highest level during the most important time as proven by his 2018 Commissioner’s Cup Finals MVP.

Meanwhile, Cone said the Gin Kings' buildup has been running smoothly as they wait for the start of the 2021 season, except for some minor injuries.

“We’re progressing normally, just battling a few injuries that are keeping guys out of practice. But we expect everyone back long before the conference starts, hopefully, sometime in July,” said Cone.

