Scottie rallies Ginebra to show 'never-say-die' spirit

IF there’s a perfect time for Barangay Ginebra to show its never-say-die character, now should be it.

Scottie Thompson said the Gin Kings need to go back to their roots if they are to remain in contention for a playoff berth in the PBA Governors Cup.

The defending champion goes up against also-ran Rain or Shine in its final elimination game on Sunday in a must-win for the Kings in an attempt to keep their quarterfinal bid alive.

Thompson, one of the few consistent players for the 5-5 Kings, stressed the team will have to dig deeper into its rich history and show the Ginebra spirit remains very much alive.

“I think this is the right time na maipakita namin yung never-say-die spirit,” he said of the Kings, who have lost five of their last seven games, including a 115-103 setback against NLEX last Friday.

“Mahirap pero posible naman.”

Fight for playoff places

The Kings are currently tied for the seventh to ninth places with Phoenix and NorthPort, meaning a loss against the pressure-free Elasto Painters could put them in further danger of missing the playoffs.

Thompson came short of an assist for what should have been a second straight triple double. He finished with 14 points, 17 rebounds, and nine assists against NLEX.

But the guard out of Perpetual Help stressed he was more than willing to trade his stats for a victory.

“Mas pipiliin ko yung win kaysa sa triple-double. Achievement lang yan para sa sarili, pero all throughout the game, yung team pa rin ang focus ko,” he said.

“Bonus na lang yung mga ganung pagkakataon.”

