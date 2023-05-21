Scottie, Japeth, Malonzo not part of Ginebra roster for PBA preseason

BARANGAY Ginebra left three of its main players out of its official roster for the PBA On Tour.

Barangay Ginebra lineup for PBA on Tour

Reigning MVP Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, and Jamie Malonzo were not listed in the 15-man lineup of the Kings for the pre-season games that comes off the wraps Sunday at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

Thompson just recently saw the birth of his first child, Aguilar is still recuperating from the MCL sprain he suffered in the last Governors Cup, while Malonzo is currently vacationing in the US.

The three likewise begged off from suiting up for Gilas Pilipinas in the just concluded 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Meanwhile, San Miguel has included six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo and Terrence Romeo to its roster after sitting out most of the season-ending conference due to injuries.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Also listed to play are Isaac Go for Terrafirma and recently-acquired Mac Belo for Rain or Shine. Both big men are likewise coming off respective injuries.

TNT also has Justin Chua in its 16-man team, although the 6-foot-7 center will be out for the season due to ACL injury he sustained during the Governors’ Cup finals.