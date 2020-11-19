Scottie avoids triple-double talk, focuses on stopping Newsome

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Scottie Thompson passed his initial test of holding Chris Newsome from taking charge for Meralco in the opener of the Barangay Ginebra-Meralco best-of-five series.

Thompson had the uninviting task of guarding Newsome in the best-of-five series and got away with flying colors as the Kings run away with a 96-79 win for a 1-0 lead in their PBA Philippine Cup semis duel.

Newsome finished with 13 points and four assists and was hardly a factor for the Bolts the way he was during the eliminations and the quarterfinals.

The job may looked easy for Thompson, but it wasn’t.

“Sobra (hirap). Alam naman natin si Chris ginagawa ang lahat para sa team niya. Personally, ang thinking ko, hindi siya basta-basta mai-stop. Siguro kailangan lang siyang i-limit para sa contributuons niya sa team,” said the Ginebra guard.

“So far naman yung resulta ng Game 1 na-limit namin siya ng kaunti kahit papaano.”

But that wasn’t lost on coach Tim Cone, who praised Thompson for holding his own against Newsome, who has risen to become the main man of the Bolts since last season.

“His defense on Newsome was awesome. His ability to play with that tremendous energy just really lifts our team all the time,” said the veteran coach.

That’s apart from Thompson doing other things for the Kings as he nearly finished again with a near triple-double of 13 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

“Hindi naman natin hinahabol yung numbers. Sabi ko nga sa kanila mas mainam huwag na lang nila sabihin (of him nearing triple double) para mas makapag-focus ako,” he said.

But for the rest of the series, Scottie’s attention is all geared towards Newsome, who the Ginebra guard expects to be more assertive by Game 2 on Friday.

“I’m sure mas aggressive siya sa Game 2, so kailangan mas aggressive din kami sa kanya,” he added.