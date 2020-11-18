In-form Ginebra proves too hot to handle for Meralco in Game One

BARANGAY Ginebra opened its PBA Philippine Cup semifinal campaign on a dominating note, defeating Meralco, 96-79, on Friday night at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

Ginebra reasserted its superiority over Meralco - a team it beat in three Governors Cup Finals - even in an all-Filipino showdown and Kings coach Tim Cone warning that these Bolts are 'the toughest' they are facing in the playoffs.

The warning proved unfounded, at least in the opener of the best-of-five series, as the Kings broke the game open in the second quarter and led by as many as 25 points on the way to the one-sided victory.





Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Game Two will be played on Friday at 3:45 p.m.

Stanley Pringle led the Gin Kings with 19 points, seven rebounds, and two steals. He also had nine in the second quarter where Ginebra outscore the Bolts, 27-19, on its way to a 48-36 lead at the halftime break.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone admitted the four-day rest was important for the Kings as the Bolts were stretched after overcoming twice-to-beat disadvantage against San Miguel in the quarterfinals.

“It was a huge lift for us,” said Cone. “There were a lot of tension even though the games weren’t that close. There are a lot of tension when you are trying to win a twice-to-beat especially against the dominant team the last few years."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Pringle hit a three-pointer before another 11-2 run capped by a Tenorio trey triggered the breakaway. The Kings were never seriously threatened in the second half as the lead breached the 20-point mark after a Tenorio trey, 78-58.

Continue reading below ↓

Scottie Thompson also had a brilliant all-around game once more as he finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists, while rookie Arvin Tolentino also scored 13 in his PBA semifinal debut.

Tenorio added 11 points and seven rebounds as Aljon Mariano and Prince Caperal had 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Allein Maliksi poured in 24 points while Chris Newsome added 13 points as the only Meralco players to hit double fgures in scoring in Game One.

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra 96 – Pringle 19, Thompson 13, Tolentino 13, Tenorio 11, Mariano 11, Caperal 10, J. Aguilar 9, Dillinger 4, Dela Cruz 2, Devance 2, Balanza 2, Salado 0, Chan 0, R. Aguilar 0.

Meralco 79 – Maliksi 24, Newsome 13, Hugnatan 9, Black 8, Pinto 6, Hodge 4, Jamito 4, Almazan 3, Faundo 2, Salva 2, Amer 2, Quinto 2, Jackson 0, Caram 0.

Quarters: 21-17; 48-36; 71-54; 96-79.