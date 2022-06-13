These schools have the most number of PBA players this season

SCHOOL spirit remains strong even for PBA players.

And it's no surprise that players who came from the same alma mater made it a point to snap photos during this season's opening ceremonies.

But it begs the question: which school has the most PBA players in the current active rosters?

Well, it's not much of a surprise but Ateneo remains atop the list with 19.

That's impressive considering several Blue Eagles, among them Kiefer Ravena and Greg Slaughter, are not listed on the current active team rosters for different reasons.

The Katipunan side tightened its hold of the top spot thanks to the infusion of young talent, with Gian Mamuyac and Tyler Tio joining the ranks of their Ateneo kuyas in the PBA.

Far Eastern University remains at second with 16 active players led by Arwind Santos and Terrence Romeo.

Jumping to the Top 3 is La Salle with 15 buoyed by the recent youth infusion to the league of the likes of Jamie Malonzo and Santi Santillan.

Letran now has 14 players now in the league to earn top honors among NCAA schools, supplanting San Beda which slipped to fifth place with 11 after previously placing in the Top 3.

In all, 19 schools are represented in the current active rosters.

Take a look at the full list:

Ateneo (19)



Japeth Aguilar

Anton Asistio

Nonoy Baclao

Aaron Black

Justin Chua

Poy Erram

Larry Fonacier

Isaac Go

Gian Mamuyac

Chris Newsome

Matt Nieto

Mike Nieto

Von Pessumal

Kris Porter

LA Tenorio

Tyler Tio

Juami Tiongson

Vince Tolentino

Adrian Wong

FEU (16)



Mark Barroca

Mac Belo

Jeff Chan

Carl Bryan Cruz

Barkley Ebona

Richard Escoto

Russel Escoto

RR Garcia

Raymar Jose

Roger Pogoy

Aldrech Ramos

Terrence Romeo

Arwind Santos

Alec Stockton,

Arvin Tolentino

Mike Tolomia

La Salle (15)

Andrei Caracut

JVee Casio

Mark Dyke

Tyrus Hill

James Laput

Kurt Lojera

Jamie Malonzo

Aljun Melecio

Kib Montalbo

Jason Perkins

Santi Santillan

Encho Serrano

Jeron Teng

Joshua Torralba

Norbert Torres

Letran (14)

Kevin Alas

Raymond Almazan

Jeo Ambohot

Christian Balagasay

Jerrick Balanza

JP Calvo

RJ Jazul

Allen Mina

Larry Muyang

Rey Nambatac

Rey Publico

Bong Quinto

Kevin Racal

Ato Ular

San Beda (11)

Baser Amer

Robert Bolick

Anjo Caram

Arth dela Cruz

Rome dela Rosa

Dave Marcelo

Javee Mocon

Calvin Oftana

Jake Pascual

Kyle Pascual

Anthony Semerad

UE (10)

John Apacible

Mark Borboran

RR de Leon

Chris Javier

Paul Lee

Alvin Pasaol

Rey Suerte

Roi Sumang

Paul Varilla

Paul Zamar

NU (8)

Raymond Aguilar

Jjay Alejandro

Shaun Ildefonso

Glenn Khobuntin

Marion Magat

Jewel Ponferrada

Troy Rike

Troy Rosario

UST (8)

Jervy Cruz

Ed Daquioag

Jeepy Faundo

Kevin Ferrer

Allein Maliksi

Aljon Mariano

Renzo Subido

Louie Vigil

Adamson (7)

Jerrick Ahanmisi

Rodney Brondial

Eric Camson

Jericho Cruz

Sean Manganti

Jansen Rios

Don Trollano

Arellano (6)

Justin Arana

Michael Canete

Prince Caperal

Jio Jalalon

Nards Pinto

Kent Salado

San Sebastian (6)

Calvin Abueva

Allyn Bulanadi

JM Calma

RK Ilagan

Michael Miranda

Ian Sangalang

UP (5)

Paul Desiderio

Javi Gomez de Liano

David Murrell

Raul Soyud

Jaydee Tungcab

Lyceum (4)

MJ Ayaay

Jayson David

Joseph Gabayni

CJ Perez

PCU (4)

Mike Ayonayon

Beau Belga

Jayson Castro

Jackson Corpuz

JRU (3)

John Grospe

Philip Paniamogan

James Sena

Mapua (3)

Gab Banal

Kenneth Ighalo

Yousef Taha

University of Cebu (2)



June Mar Fajardo

Brian Heruela

Perpetual (2)

Ben Adamos

Scottie Thompson

St. Benilde (2)

Jonathan Grey

Paolo Taha

Curiously, two teams have four players coming from one alma mater in their rosters to start the season.

NorthPort has four former Growling Tigers in its lineup in Kevin Ferrer, Jervy Cruz, Renzo Subido, and Louie Vigil, while Rain or Shine has four ex-Blue Eagles in its roster in Mike Nieto, Gian Mamuyac, Anton Asistio, and Vince Tolentino.

Other teams, though, have as much as three coming from one school in their lineups.

Blackwater (JVee Casio, Joshua Torralba, Mark Dyke), Converge (Jeron Teng, Kurt Lojera, Tyrus Hill), Phoenix (Jason Perkins, Aljun Melecio, Encho Serrano), and Rain or Shine (Santi Santillan, Norbert Torres, Andrei Caracut) all have three players in their lineups coming from La Salle.

Meralco (Chris Newsome, Aaron Black, Nonoy Baclao) and NLEX (Justin Chua, Matt Nieto, Larry Fonacier) also have three players in their rosters from Ateneo.

Ginebra has three Arellano players in Prince Caperal, Nards Pinto, and Kent Salado; TNT got three NU studs in Troy Rosario, Glenn Khobuntin, and Jjay Alejandro; NorthPort signed three UE standouts in Roi Sumang, John Apacible, and Chris Javier; and Terrafirma drafted three players from Letran in JP Calvo, Allen Mina, Christian Balagasay.

Meanwhile, 10 other local schools have a solitary representative in the league when the 47th season of the league commenced.

Here are those schools:

De Ocampo Memorial College - Jhonard Clarito

EAC - Sidney Onwubere

EARIST - Andreas Cahilig

Manila - Reynel Hugnatan

Northern Iloilo State University - Billy Robles

Olivarez - Chris Lalata

PSBA - Vic Manuel

St. Clare - Aris Dionisio

TIP - TH Tumalip

Visayas - JR Quinahan

On the other hand, 31 players have studied in 28 schools overseas before finding their way in the PBA.

Most notable of all is Cal State Fullerton which produced three PBA players in Mikey Williams, Marcio Lassiter, and Ryan Reyes.

The only other foreign university to have multiple active players this season is the University of Hawaii which was the alma mater of Christian Standhardinger and Jared Dillinger.

Here's our rundown of the players who studied abroad:

Cal State Fullerton (3) - Marcio Lassiter, Ryan Reyes, Mikey Williams

Hawaii (2) - Jared Dillinger, Christian Standhardinger

British Columbia - Taylor Browne

Cal State LA - Joshua Munzon

Cal Poly Pomona - Matt Ganuelas-Rosser

Chadron State - Mo Tautuaa

Coppin State - Rafi Reavis

George Mason - Gabe Norwood

Hawaii-Hilo - Alex Cabagnot

Hope International - Kris Rosales

Marshall - Chris Ross

McGill - Sean Anthony

McKendree - Mike DiGregorio

Minnesota - Maverick Ahanmisi

Mount Olive - Justin Melton

Notre Dame de Namur - Simon Enciso

Oakland - Kelly Williams

Old Dominion - Loren Brill

Penn State - Stanley Pringle

Reedley - Cliff Hodge

San Francisco - Robbie Herndon

Seattle Pacific - Chris Banchero

St. Bonaventure - Matthew Wright

SUNY-Old Westbury - Rashawn McCarthy

UC Riverside - Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser

Warner Pacific - Franky Johnson

Whittier - Nick Demusis

William Woods - Brian Enriquez

