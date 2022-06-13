Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mon, Jun 13
    These schools have the most number of PBA players this season

    by randolph b. leongson
    SCHOOL spirit remains strong even for PBA players.

    And it's no surprise that players who came from the same alma mater made it a point to snap photos during this season's opening ceremonies.

    But it begs the question: which school has the most PBA players in the current active rosters?

    Well, it's not much of a surprise but Ateneo remains atop the list with 19.

    That's impressive considering several Blue Eagles, among them Kiefer Ravena and Greg Slaughter, are not listed on the current active team rosters for different reasons.

    The Katipunan side tightened its hold of the top spot thanks to the infusion of young talent, with Gian Mamuyac and Tyler Tio joining the ranks of their Ateneo kuyas in the PBA.

    Far Eastern University remains at second with 16 active players led by Arwind Santos and Terrence Romeo.

    Jumping to the Top 3 is La Salle with 15 buoyed by the recent youth infusion to the league of the likes of Jamie Malonzo and Santi Santillan.

    Letran now has 14 players now in the league to earn top honors among NCAA schools, supplanting San Beda which slipped to fifth place with 11 after previously placing in the Top 3.

    In all, 19 schools are represented in the current active rosters.

    Take a look at the full list:

    Ateneo (19)


    Japeth Aguilar

    Anton Asistio

    Nonoy Baclao

    Aaron Black

    Justin Chua

    Poy Erram

    Larry Fonacier

    Isaac Go

    Gian Mamuyac

    Chris Newsome

    Matt Nieto

    Mike Nieto

    Von Pessumal

    Kris Porter

    LA Tenorio

    Tyler Tio

    Juami Tiongson

    Vince Tolentino

    Adrian Wong

    FEU (16)


    Mark Barroca

    Mac Belo

    Jeff Chan

    Carl Bryan Cruz

    Barkley Ebona

    Richard Escoto

    Russel Escoto

    RR Garcia

    Raymar Jose

    Roger Pogoy

    Aldrech Ramos

    Terrence Romeo

    Arwind Santos

    Alec Stockton,

    Arvin Tolentino

    Mike Tolomia

    La Salle (15)

    Andrei Caracut

    JVee Casio

    Mark Dyke

    Tyrus Hill

    James Laput

    Kurt Lojera

    Jamie Malonzo

    Aljun Melecio

    Kib Montalbo

    Jason Perkins

    Santi Santillan

    Encho Serrano

    Jeron Teng

    Joshua Torralba

    Norbert Torres

    Letran (14)

    Kevin Alas

    Raymond Almazan

    Jeo Ambohot

    Christian Balagasay

    Jerrick Balanza

    JP Calvo

    RJ Jazul

    Allen Mina

    Larry Muyang

    Rey Nambatac

    Rey Publico

    Bong Quinto

    Kevin Racal

    Ato Ular

    San Beda (11)

    Baser Amer

    Robert Bolick

    Anjo Caram

    Arth dela Cruz

    Rome dela Rosa

    Dave Marcelo

    Javee Mocon

    Calvin Oftana

    Jake Pascual

    Kyle Pascual

    Anthony Semerad

    UE (10)

    John Apacible

    Mark Borboran

    RR de Leon

    Chris Javier

    Paul Lee

    Alvin Pasaol

    Rey Suerte

    Roi Sumang

    Paul Varilla

    Paul Zamar

    NU (8)

    Raymond Aguilar

    Jjay Alejandro

    Shaun Ildefonso

    Glenn Khobuntin

    Marion Magat

    Jewel Ponferrada

    Troy Rike

    Troy Rosario

    UST (8)

    Jervy Cruz

    Ed Daquioag

    Jeepy Faundo

    Kevin Ferrer

    Allein Maliksi

    Aljon Mariano

    Renzo Subido

    Louie Vigil

    Adamson (7)

    Jerrick Ahanmisi

    Rodney Brondial

    Eric Camson

    Jericho Cruz

    Sean Manganti

    Jansen Rios

    Don Trollano

    Arellano (6)

    Justin Arana

    Michael Canete

    Prince Caperal

    Jio Jalalon

    Nards Pinto

    Kent Salado

    San Sebastian (6)

    Calvin Abueva

    Allyn Bulanadi

    JM Calma

    RK Ilagan

    Michael Miranda

    Ian Sangalang

    UP (5)

    Paul Desiderio

    Javi Gomez de Liano

    David Murrell

    Raul Soyud

    Jaydee Tungcab

    Lyceum (4)

    MJ Ayaay

    Jayson David

    Joseph Gabayni

    CJ Perez

    PCU (4)

    Mike Ayonayon

    Beau Belga

    Jayson Castro

    Jackson Corpuz

    JRU (3)

    John Grospe

    Philip Paniamogan

    James Sena

    Mapua (3)

    Gab Banal

    Kenneth Ighalo

    Yousef Taha

    University of Cebu (2)


    June Mar Fajardo

    Brian Heruela

    Perpetual (2)

    Ben Adamos

    Scottie Thompson

    St. Benilde (2)

    Jonathan Grey

    Paolo Taha

    Curiously, two teams have four players coming from one alma mater in their rosters to start the season.

    NorthPort has four former Growling Tigers in its lineup in Kevin Ferrer, Jervy Cruz, Renzo Subido, and Louie Vigil, while Rain or Shine has four ex-Blue Eagles in its roster in Mike Nieto, Gian Mamuyac, Anton Asistio, and Vince Tolentino.

    Other teams, though, have as much as three coming from one school in their lineups.
    Blackwater (JVee Casio, Joshua Torralba, Mark Dyke), Converge (Jeron Teng, Kurt Lojera, Tyrus Hill), Phoenix (Jason Perkins, Aljun Melecio, Encho Serrano), and Rain or Shine (Santi Santillan, Norbert Torres, Andrei Caracut) all have three players in their lineups coming from La Salle.

    Meralco (Chris Newsome, Aaron Black, Nonoy Baclao) and NLEX (Justin Chua, Matt Nieto, Larry Fonacier) also have three players in their rosters from Ateneo.

    Ginebra has three Arellano players in Prince Caperal, Nards Pinto, and Kent Salado; TNT got three NU studs in Troy Rosario, Glenn Khobuntin, and Jjay Alejandro; NorthPort signed three UE standouts in Roi Sumang, John Apacible, and Chris Javier; and Terrafirma drafted three players from Letran in JP Calvo, Allen Mina, Christian Balagasay.

    Meanwhile, 10 other local schools have a solitary representative in the league when the 47th season of the league commenced.

    Here are those schools:

    De Ocampo Memorial College - Jhonard Clarito

    EAC - Sidney Onwubere

    EARIST - Andreas Cahilig

    Manila - Reynel Hugnatan

    Northern Iloilo State University - Billy Robles

    Olivarez - Chris Lalata

    PSBA - Vic Manuel

    St. Clare - Aris Dionisio

    TIP - TH Tumalip

    Visayas - JR Quinahan

    On the other hand, 31 players have studied in 28 schools overseas before finding their way in the PBA.

    Most notable of all is Cal State Fullerton which produced three PBA players in Mikey Williams, Marcio Lassiter, and Ryan Reyes.

    The only other foreign university to have multiple active players this season is the University of Hawaii which was the alma mater of Christian Standhardinger and Jared Dillinger.

    Here's our rundown of the players who studied abroad:

    Cal State Fullerton (3) - Marcio Lassiter, Ryan Reyes, Mikey Williams

    Hawaii (2) - Jared Dillinger, Christian Standhardinger

    British Columbia - Taylor Browne

    Cal State LA - Joshua Munzon

    Cal Poly Pomona - Matt Ganuelas-Rosser

    Chadron State - Mo Tautuaa

    Coppin State - Rafi Reavis

    George Mason - Gabe Norwood

    Hawaii-Hilo - Alex Cabagnot

    Hope International - Kris Rosales

    Marshall - Chris Ross

    McGill - Sean Anthony

    McKendree - Mike DiGregorio

    Minnesota - Maverick Ahanmisi

    Mount Olive - Justin Melton

    Notre Dame de Namur - Simon Enciso

    Oakland - Kelly Williams

    Old Dominion - Loren Brill

    Penn State - Stanley Pringle

    Reedley - Cliff Hodge

    San Francisco - Robbie Herndon

    Seattle Pacific - Chris Banchero

    St. Bonaventure - Matthew Wright

    SUNY-Old Westbury - Rashawn McCarthy

    UC Riverside - Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser

    Warner Pacific - Franky Johnson

    Whittier - Nick Demusis

    William Woods - Brian Enriquez

