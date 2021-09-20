How Magnolia, Meralco can clinch twice-to-beat incentive

WITH TNT securing the No. 1 spot, the question heading to the final stretch of the Philippine Cup elimination round is which team gets the second twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Only two teams have a shot at it - Magnolia Pambansang Manok and the Meralco Bolts.

On Sunday, the Hotshots finished the elimination round campaign with two straight victories including a key 100-90 win over San Miguel. Now, the ball is in the hands of Meralco to grab that last twice-to-beat spot in the next phase.

We explain how Magnolia or Meralco can clinch that final twice-to-beat berth in the quarterfinals below.

Mac Belo

WHO ARE THE NEXT OPPONENTS OF MERALCO?

The Bolts will next face NLEX and Barangay Ginebra, the playdates to be known on Tuesday as the league undergoes the weekly mandatory swab testing on Monday.

The two matches will definitely be not easy for Meralco as the Road Warriors and the Gin Kings also need victories this week for their own quarterfinal push.

HOW CAN MERALCO SECURE THE TWICE-TO-BEAT ADVANTAGE?

While a sweep of the games and a 9-2 record would be great, Meralco only needs to win one of the two remaining games in order to capture the twice-to-beat advantage which will be a huge accomplishment for a Bolts team that fell one possession short of making it to the finals in last year’s Philippine Cup.

WHY?

Under the league rules, tiebreakers are done via the PBA quotient system. In case of a tie between Meralco and Magnolia, the Bolts will win the tiebreak by virtue of their slim 95-94 win where they overcame a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes to steal the game from the Hotshots on Sept. 1. This goes to show how important each matches are in the PBA.

Paul Lee

HOW WILL MAGNOLIA CLAIM THE TWICE-TO-BEAT ADVANTAGE?

Losses by Meralco in the final two games will drop the Bolts to a 7-4 record, allowing Magnolia to obtain the No. 2 position in the quarterfinals. A tie at 8-3 won't cut it for the Hotshots as explained above.

Outside the twice-to-beat incentive, the race is also heating up in the other places in the quarterfinals. We will discuss that in our next stories.

