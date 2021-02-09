Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    SBP welcomes idea of Gilas Pilipinas participation in PBA Season 46

    THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas(SBP) is very much open to the offer made by the PBA to allow Gilas Pilipinas to see action in the season-opening Philippine Cup.

    “We’re definitely open to the idea of playing in the PBA and once the team arrives from Doha, we will sit down with the PBA to discuss this matter further,” said SBP President Al S. Panlilio in a statement on Tuesday.

    In a special board meeting, the pro league opened its door to the national team by agreeing to allow Gilas to play as a guest team in the all-Filipino conference, with the team officially reflecting in the standings.

