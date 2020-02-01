SBP says the more tournaments the better as PBA set to launch 3x3 series

ROME – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) believes the more 3x3 tournaments the country has, the better for the Philippines’ bid to make it to the Olympics.

SBP president Al S. Panlilio said that has been the primary objective for the PBA incorporating an inaugural 3x3 event in its playing calendar this coming 45th season.

The league Board already approved during its annual planning session that concluded on Friday the holding of the tournament, although it has yet to get off the ground pending the search for an executive director to run the meet.

Now a standalone program, the 3x3 tournament is being eyed for a late March or early April launch.

The PBA 3x3 is likely to go up against the Chooks-To-Go Pilipinas 3x3, which pioneered the organized 3x3 event in the country after holding its inaugural season last year.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

Currently, Chooks has the country’s top two 3x3 players in Alvin Pasaol and Joshua Munzon, giving them an inside track of making the national team vying in the qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics.

But Panlilio, who also sits in the league board as representative of Meralco, said the PBA move to create its own 3x3 event is a matter of more tournaments, the better.

“Right now, this is another tournament. From an SBP point of view, the more Filipino players that are playing, it helps our ranking. It generates points for the country,” he stressed.

“It’s a similar tournament. We just want to have more of this tournaments from an SBP point of view.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

The end goal after all, is to see action in the Olympics.

“If not Tokyo (in July), maybe 2024 in Paris.” Panlilio added.

League Board chairman Ricky Vargas said Panlilio will be the one to have an oversight on the 3x3 event.

“That just makes sense because we’re going to adopt the same format as the FIBA 3x3. It would be more inclusive than exclusive. So we will get as much as we can in terms of participation.

The 12 PBA ballclubs will each enter a team, although Vargas disclosed the list may likely go bigger pending the interest expressed by two major firms, namely Mighty Sports and Dunkin Donuts.