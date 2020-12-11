SBP vows to live up to Fiba trust by mounting safe bubble qualifiers at Clark

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) expressed gratitude to Fiba for trusting the federation and the country with the task of hosting the final round of the Fiba Asia Cup Qualifiers this February.

SBP president Al S. Panlilio said the country’s governing body in basketball is ‘honored and humbled’ to be chosen as host not just of one but two group qualifiers from Feb. 18 to 21.

“We are thankful for Fiba’s trust in our capacity to host not just a successful tournament, but more importantly, a safe one,” said Panlilio shortly after Fiba awarded the hosting rights to the country.

“We’re glad to have met their health standards and are looking forward to welcoming Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand as well as Australia, New Zealand, Guam, and Hong Kong.”

The country is bracketed with Korea, Indonesia and Thailand in Group A, while Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Guam are in Group C.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

At the same time, SBP is grateful to the PBA which hosted the first bubble tournament in the country after staging the recently-concluded Philippine Cup at Clark Mimosa.

“We’re also thankful to the PBA for sharing with us their expertise after successfully hosting the PBA bubble. We’re looking forward to working hand-in-hand with them, the involved Philippine government agencies, and other Philippine basketball stakeholders in this unique opportunity,” said Panlilio.

The hosting comes almost two years before the country also stages the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

“The SBP is excited to show them the same warmth and Filipino hospitality even under these difficult circusmtances,” added the SBP chief.