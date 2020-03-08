Sarah Geronimo, Kathryn Bernardo to serve as muses in PBA opening

SHOWBIZ stars Sarah Geronimo and Kathryn Bernardo lead the bevy of beauties that will add glamour to the opening ceremony of the PBA's 2020 season.

Geronimo, in the news of late after her marriage to actor Matteo Guidicelli, will be representing Phoenix Super while popular actress Bernardo will serve as Magnolia muse in the festivities at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Christine Patrimonio, daughter of four-time MVP Alvin, will also join the parade. However, she will be joining NorthPort and not the Hotshots.

Another daughter of a former PBA star, Alyssa Muhlach Alvarez, will be the muse of San Miguel while taekwondo champion Pauline Lopez will parade for NLEX.

Barangay Ginebra will be parading with its calendar girl, Sanya Lopez, while Rain or Shine will have Mutya ng Pilipinas Klyza Castro and Chaiyenne Huisman.

Alaska will be parading Zowie Palliaer, Blackwater Joy Wu, Columbian Dyip Katrina Llegado, Meralco Leren Mae Bautista, and TnT KaTropa Ariella Arida.