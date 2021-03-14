Santi Santillan, Franky Johnson add depth to Rain or Shine lineup

SANTI Santillan and Franky Johnson head the list of players selected by Rain or Shine in the PBA Season 46 PBA Draft.

Santillan was the Elastopainters’ first round selection, taken in by the ballclub at No. 5 in its first official act with Chris Gavina as head coach.

Johnson headed the team’s second-round picks at No. 17. Selected by Rain or Shine in the same round were Anton Asistio (No. 22) and Andre Caracut (No. 23).

Kenneth Mocon, brother of Javee Mocon, was picked by Rain or Shine in the third round while RJ Argamino was taken by the club in the fourth round.

Philip Manalang was acquired by Rain or Shine in the fifth round.

As expected, Santillan was picked in the first round as Rain or Shine added a quality forward to a thinning frontline led by Beau Belga.

A former La Salle standout, Santillan made waves after playing in the Fiba 3x3 and Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 circuit.

Like Santillan, Johnson also played in the 3x3 circuit while suiting up for AMA in the PBA D-League where he joined Joshua Munzon as the top scorers of the ballclub.

Mocon, Argamino, and Manalang are looking to break into the Rain or Shine lineup following separate stints in the MPBL.

Manalang is part of the Basilan Steel team which will vie for a spot in the Lakan Season national finals in the Subic bubble.