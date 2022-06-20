Sangalang to talk to Abueva: ‘Nakikinig naman siya’

FROM someone who knows Calvin Abueva from way back, Ian Sangalang believes his bosom buddy will eventually cool down and be back to his right frame of mind.

Ian Sangalang on Calvin Abueva

While ‘The Beast’ may be portrayed as an enigma, Sangalang said the good thing about his fellow Cabalen is his willingness to listen.

“Madali namang sabihan si Calvin, e. Nakikinig naman siya,” said the Magnolia big man following the Hotshots’ 89-84 win over long-time rival Barangay Ginebra Sunday night in main game of the PBA Philippine Cup on Father’s Day at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Abueva was ejected in the final period for incurring his second technical foul when he appeared to have bumped Ginebra guard Nards Pinto on purpose.

On his way out of the playing court, he was seen answering back to the taunts of Barangay Ginebra fans.

After dressing up in the dugout, he hurriedly left the venue without waiting the outcome of the all-important game.

Sangalang agreed with Magnolia coach Chito Victolero about Abueva being a bit frustrated with the way the breaks of the game didn’t go his way.

“Hindi rin naman niya gusto yung nangyari,” said the 6-foot-7 Sangalang of his fellow Pinatubo trio.

The Magnolia big man believes he can handle the situation for Abueva, having seen how the misunderstood forward had change his ways upon arriving at the Purefoods franchise.

“Nakita naman namin kung paano siya nagbago dito sa team, kasi never na siyang nawala, never na siyang nag-absent. Kaya naniniwala ako kaya kong i-handle si Calvin,” he said.

Sangalang plans to call Abueva after he goes home or probably the following day.

