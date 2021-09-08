Sangalang takes over in second overtime as Magnolia outlasts NLEX

MAGNOLIA overcame a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit but needed two overtimes to beat NLEX, 112-105, on Wednesday in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Hotshots found an unlikely hero in Aris Dionisio, who hit a three-pointer with 2.4 seconds left to send the game to a second overtime before Ian Sangalang took over to wrap up the team's sixth game in eight outings.

Sangalang finished with 21 points and eight rebounds for Magnolia, which had to play in the overtime periods without Calvin Abueva after he fouled out in the fourth period.

Abueva finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds, his fourth double-double this conference.

Dionisio had 11 points off the bench on 3 of 5 from threes, no bigger than the triple he hit in the final seconds of the first overtime.

“It’s all about the grit and determination. We were down by 16, we just tried to be composed. Sabi ko lang sa kanila, we just try to limit ‘yung aming turnovers. At the same time, mababa lang namin ‘yung lead sa single digit pagdating ng fourth quarter,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero.

Continue reading below ↓

Ian Sangalang

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Unti-unti, because of our determination and hustle, I’m proud of this guys. Hindi sila nag-give up,” said Victolero.

Magnolia also snapped the three-game winning streak of NLEX, which fell to 4-3.

Jericho Cruz scored 21 points and knocked down a jumper over Sangalang with 18.6 seconds left in the first overtime for a four-point cushion, 103-99.

Continue reading below ↓

On the next play, however, Dionisio drilled a contested triple and was fouled by JR Quinahan. The second-year big man was unable to give Magnolia the outright win after missing the bonus free throw and a putback at the buzzer.

Sangalang opened the second overtime with back-to-back inside baskets as Magnolia quickly grabbed the lead, 108-104, a cushion that proved to be enough for the Hotshots.

The scores:

Magnolia Pambansang Manok 112 – Abueva 23, Sangalang 21, Lee 18, Barroca 13, Dionisio 11, Corpuz 9, Ahanmisi 6, Jalalon 6, Dela Rosa 2, Pascual 2, Reavis 1, Brill 0.

NLEX 105 – Cruz 21, Trollano 15, Quinahan 14, Porter 13, Semerad 12, Alas 9, Miranda 8, Soyud 7, Oftana 3, Paniamogan 3, Ayonayon 0.

Quarterscores: 29-26; 45-49; 71-84; 94-94; 104-104; 112-105.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.