Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Oct 20
    PBA

    Sangalang, Dela Rosa sit out Magnolia game against Meralco

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ANGELES CITY – Ian Sangalang sat out the opening half of Magnolia’s PBA Philippine Cup game against Meralco, raising speculations on an injury plaguing the Hotshots’ main threat in the middle.

    The 28-year-old native of Lubao,Pampanga joined forward Rome Dela Rosa on the bench as the Hotshots ended up tied at 46 with the Bolts at halftime of the game at the Smart 5G-powered Angeles University Foundation gym.

    Sangalang sat out the game with a back pain, while Dela Rosa is out with a hyperextended knee. Both are listed as day-to-day.

    Unlike Sangalang, Dela Rosa hurt his knee in Magnolia’s 81-87 loss to the Alaska Aces last Saturday.

    Dela Rosa didn’t finish the game when he left early in the fourth period. He finished with seven points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      But Sangalang was good enough to play for the Hotshots until the endgame, capping the night with eight points and seven rebounds, but struggled from the floor on 4-of-11 shooting.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Sangalang is averaging 8.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in the two games he played so far in the bubble.

      The Hotshots fell to a 1-3 record following the overtime loss to the Bolts.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again