Sangalang advice to pal Abueva: Focus on career upon your return

ANGELES CITY – Ian Sangalang is rooting for close friend Calvin Abueva to finally get his act together and play in the PBA again.

The Magnolia big man urged his friend, cabalen, and former teammate to make sure he completes all the requirements asked of him by the Commissioner’s Office, optimistic that his indefinite suspension will be officially lifted once that happens.

It would even be a bonus if his long-awaited return happens in the Philippine Cup bubble as Abueva is a beloved son of this highly-urbanized city in Pampanga.

“I would be happy pag nakabalik na si Calvin, kapag nakalaro na siya,” said the 28-year-old Lubao native, who formed part of San Sebastian’s dreaded ‘Pinatubo Trio’ during his college days with Abueva and Ronald Pascual.

“Pero kailangan niya lang din gawin lahat ng pinagagawa sa kanya para lahat maging okay."

Abueva already completed the more than a week webinar on The Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards of a Professional Athlete by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) on Wednesday night, a requirement for his new playing license.

The Phoenix Super LPG forward has also undergone drug testing administered inside the Clark bubble as part of the medical requirements also asked of him by GAB.

With his playing license imminent, the decision to reinstate Abueva will rest solely in the hands of the PBA Commissioner’s Office.

Sangalang admits he can’t wait to see his buddy back on the court again.

“Sobrang saya ko kung makakapaglaro man siya dito sa bubble lalo na at nandito kami sa Pampanga,” he said.

He likewise had a little piece of advice to The Beast.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin kay Calvin gawin niya lang lahat ng pinagagawa sa kanya, and then after nun, maging focused na lang siya sa basketball career niya,” said Sangalang.