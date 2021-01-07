San Sebastian gunner RK Ilagan set to join PBA Draft

RK Ilagan is throwing his name to the pool as he is set to declare for the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

The San Sebastian sniper, who is arguably one of the best shooters in the collegiate ranks today, has decided to make the leap and join the upcoming rookie draft proceedings on March 14.

"Sasali na po ako," he told Spin.ph.

"Bago po ako nag-decide, kinausap ko muna ang parents ko at sila rin po ang nagsabi na if ever mayroong chance, go na 'ko. Ngayon po na may opportunity, nakapag-decide na po ako na magpa-draft."

PHOTO: PBA D-League Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ilagan, 23, is foregoing his final playing year with the Golden Stags as he embarks on a new chapter in his basketball career.

"Nagpapasalamat po ako sa San Sebastian sa pagtanggap nila sa akin ng ilang taon. Gusto ko pong maging proud sila sa akin," he said.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The 5-foot-11 gunner from Tondo is easily one of the best scoring prospects in the pool after averaging 15.8 points on 32-percent shooting from threes, to go with 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 29.2 minutes of play last NCAA Season 95.

He, along with Gilas Pilipinas cadet Allyn Bulanadi, was the driving force in San Sebastian's run to the Final Four last year.

___

For more PBA updates, click here.