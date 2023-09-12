San Sebastian boys top skills tests in PBA Draft Combine

PROSPECTIVE PBA rookies from San Sebastian made quite an impression in Day One of the two-day Draft Combine at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong.

Kenneth Villapando, Rhinwil Yambing, and Larry Arpia all stood out by topping some of the skills tests lined up during the proceedings among 114 out of the record 128 applicants hoping to hear their names called in Sunday’s PBA Rookie Draft.

Villapando was the fastest in the three-quarter-court sprint by clocking 2.81 seconds, Yambing recorded the highest standing vertical leap at 34.5 inches, and Arpia with the best max vertical leap at 43 inches.

Their feats allowed them to steal some of the limelight away from the other prominent rookie applicants that include Ricci Rivero, John Amores, Raphael Cu, Dominick Fajardo, Jose Norberto Gomez De Liano, James Kwekuteye, Brent Paraiso, Ken Tuflin, Jolo Mendoza, Fran Yu, Keith Jimenez, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

PHOTO: PBA Images

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

PHOTO: PBA Images

Barangay Ginebra PBA 3x3 player Kim Aurin led four other players in submitting a perfect score of 100 percent in the reaction test. Also emerging with perfect scores were Carlos Cullar (La Salle), John Gob (UP), and Enoch Valdez (Lyceum).

Aurin, out of Perpetual Help University, was supposed to apply for the draft last year but changed his mind at the last minute. Aside from playing for the Kings in the PBA 3x3, he also suited up for the league’s top draw during the pre-season On Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The agility test on the other hand, was topped by Alwin Margallo with a time of 11.53 seconds.

Measured as the tallest participant was 6-foot-7 Clifford Jopia of San Beda, while Ryan Costelo and Rapahel Mallari were the smallest at 5-foot-5.

The huge number of players were already divided on Wednesday and proceeded to play 5-on-5 games.

READ PBA season moved back three weeks to November 5 opening

The Draft Combine holds its final day on Wednesday capped by a players’ orientation and the continuation of 5-on-5 matches.

Former San Beda big man Kemark Carino, who suited up in the Japan B.League, had the longest reach (standing) and wingspan with 105 and 86 inches, respectively.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Tsutonomi Tateishi, formerly of Santo Tomas and Benilde, shared the longest reach (standing) with Carino also at 105 inches.

The final day of the Draft Combine will have all rookie applicants attending the players’ orientation in the morning, before the conclusion of the 5-on-5 games in the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph