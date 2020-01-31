San Miguel set to start PH Cup six-peat bid vs Magnolia in rematch of finals

MILAN - San Miguel Beer gets its bid for a record sixth Philippine Cup title going right on opening day of the PBA 45th season on March 1.

Premier big man June Mar Fajardo and the Beermen will battle the Magnolia Hotshots in the lone game scheduled on opening night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Commissioner Willie Marcial announced the opening day game at the close of the PBA Board's annual planning session Friday at the Star Hotel here.

The 6:30 p.m match features the same team which battled in last year's Philippine Cup finals.

The Beermen rallied from a 17-point deficit to win the do-or-die Game 7 and bagged a record fifth straight All-Filipino championship.

Prior to the game, the league will hold the annual Leo Awards honoring the top individual performers of last season.

The 6-foot-10 Fajardo is in strong contention of winning a sixth straight MVP trophy after emerging as the leader of the players' statistical race.