Tautuaa, Ross deliver as SMB outlasts Blackwater in OT for fourth win in row

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY - San Miguel survived a slow start to thwart Blackwater's upset bid in overtime, 90-88, and keep its winning run in the PBA Philippine Cup on Tuesday.

Mo Tautuaa had another double-double of 26 points and 14 rebounds for the defending champion Beermen, who won for the fourth straight time to improve to 5-2, moving them even closer to gaining a berth in the quarterfinals.

"At 5-2, at least yung isang paa namin nasa quarterfinals na," quipped coach Leo Austria afterwards.

Chris Ross finished with only eight points, but scored five of his output in the extra period including a lay-up that put the Beermen in front for good, 89-88, with 1:14 to go. The veteran guard also added eight rebounds and three assists.

Blackwater had a chance to regain the lead in the final 16 seconds, but the Elite failed to convert the go-ahead basket as Mike Tolomia, Ron Dennison, and Don Trollano missed their shots one after the other.

Marcio Lassiter had 12 points, while Alex Cabagnot and Von Pessumal chipped in 11 and 10, respectively, for San Miguel which trailed early on, 25-15,

Former MVP Arwind Santos saw his streak of five straight double-double games come to an end with nine points and 13 rebounds.

Austria later admitted the team had to adjust to playing in the league's first ever morning game at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

"Good thing the players responded because they know the importance of this game," said the champion coach after heaving a sigh of relief.

The Elite were led by the 20 points of Ed Daquioag, while Tolomia added 17 and Trollano and Frank Golla with 10 apiece.

Blackwater lost for the third straight game for a 2-4 record as it played its first game in 11 days after the league went on a brief break to comply with the additional protocols made by the IATF.

A pair of its previous games were likewise postponed when the Elite had to be isolated due to a suspected COVID-19 case within the team.

The scores

Blackwater (88) -- Daquioag 20 , Tolomia 17 , Golla 10 , Trollano 10 , Canaleta 8 , Dennison 7 , Salem 6 , Escoto 5, Sumang 2 , Dario , Gabriel 3 , Dario 0, Shaw 0, Magat 0.

San Miguel (90) -- Tautuaa 26, Lassiter 12 , Cabagnot 11 , Pessumal 10, Santos 9 , Ross 8, Gamalinda 5, Zamar 4 , Mamaril 3, Escoto 2.

Quarterscores : 20-27 ; 41-41 ; 66-59 ; 84-84 ; 90-88.

